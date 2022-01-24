President: Iran pays heed to expansion of ties with Algeria

President Raisi made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran with the new Algerian ambassador who submitted a copy of his credentials to the Iranian president.

Noting that economic relations between Iran and Algeria are lagging behind their diplomatic relations, the Iranian president expressed hope that the two countries would witness an increase in political, economic, trade and cultural relations in the tenure of the new ambassador.

The Algerian ambassador, for his part, conveyed the warm greetings of Algerian president to President Raisi.

He said that Algeria would do its best to upgrade the level of economic and trade relations with Iran as a key economic partner.

