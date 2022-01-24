COVID-19 kills 21 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 21 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 132,251, Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday.

7,691 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 577 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,082,759 patients out of a total of 6,258,181 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,222 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 60,513,855 Iranians have received the first dose and 53,651,657 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 14,856,764 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish