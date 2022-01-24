Pakistani religious activists, students condemn killing of Yemenis

Officials and a group of the students gathered in front of the Press Club on Monday to condemn the recent attacks by the Saudi-led Arab coalition on Yemen.

They chanted slogans against the United States and the Zionist regime and the aggressors in Yemen, calling for an immediate end to these attacks and the role of the United Nations and human rights organizations around the world to protect the defenseless Yemenis.

Speakers on the occasion condemned the international community's silence on the developments in Yemen and called on the Muslim rulers and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to play a role in stopping the Saudi coalition's deadly aggression against the Yemeni people.

Some Pakistani media outlets yesterday condemned the killing of civilians in Yemen, calling the Saudi-led foreign coalition aggression the main cause of the Yemeni plight and poverty and instability in the country.

The Saudi Arabian-led intervention in Yemen is an invasion launched by Saudi Arabia on 26 March 2015, leading a coalition of nine countries from West Asia and North Africa, in a bid to return resigned president of Yemen Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi to power.

UN agencies, including World Health Organization have repeatedly warned that the Yemeni people continue to face famine and a humanitarian catastrophe that is unprecedented in the past century.

