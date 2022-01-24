Official terms killing civilians as result of US' anti-terrorism policy

"Under the pretext of countering terrorism, the U.S. has conducted at least 14,000 drone strikes in seven countries over the last two decades," Gharibabadi wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

"The result? 48,000 civilians killed, tens of thousands of homes shattered into pieces," he added.

Earlier, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi reiterated Iran's commitment to its international obligations to effectively prevent and combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

