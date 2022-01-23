Iran triples trade transactions with neighbors

Mahmoud Abbaszadeh-Meshkini made the remarks after the commission’s meeting with the interior minister and his deputies that the subject of discussions was about optimum economic management and improvement of hope to better future.

“The commission members stressed that in order to achieve economic development such issues need to be pursued seriously,” he added.

Abbaszadeh-Meshkini said that the economic policies should be arranged in a way to make sure that the low-income people will not be harmed and the people’s needs will be easily at their disposal.

“In order to achieve those objectives precisely calculated strategies are needed and the Parliament should make sure that the process of economic management of the country is appropriate and effective and its implementation is properly pursued,” he said.

The parliament member said that the interior minister and his deputies answered the commission members’ questions about the country’s economic management and growth, and listened to the MPs’ related proposals.

Abbaszadeh-Meshkini said that the parliament members were convinced with the interior minister and his deputies’ explanations, and were assured that the low-income will be supported.

