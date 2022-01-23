Iran, Iraqi Red Crescent Societies sign MoU

The MoU is mainly aimed at creating a framework for joint cooperation and bilateral coordination between Iranian and Iraqi Red Crescent Societies in training, exchanging rescue experiences, rehabilitation and health field.

The MoU will be valid for 10 years and in seven articles.

Accordingly, the Iraqi Red Crescent Society will cooperate with Iran in the highest level for finalizing the situation of the lost people, presenting medical aid during religious events.

Training the human resources in the Iraqi Red Crescent Society at various levels of management regarding crisis management, erecting camp, water and sanitation, treatment, logistics and warehousing based on available facilities are among the articles of the MoU.

9376**7129

