Conference on women's social, educational role in Islam held in Baku

Baku, IRNA – On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatimah (PBUH) recognized as Mother’s Day in Iran, a conference about the social and educational role of women from Islamic perspective was held at Cultural Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku.

Iran's ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan, local religious figures, representatives of Iran, and the followers of Ahl al-Bayt (AS) took part the ceremony.

Cultural Attache of Iran in the Republic of Azerbaijan Ghorban-Ali Pourmarjan congratulated on Hazrat Fatimah Zahra's birth anniversary (PBUH) and Mother's Day and said that Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) regarded enmity with Hazrat Fatimah Zahra as enmity with himself and that Imam Ali (AS) was always proud of her.

Iranians celebrate Hazrat Fatimah Zahra's birth anniversary, designated by the Islamic Republic of Iran as Mother's Day in the country.

