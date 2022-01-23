Supreme Leader receives group of Ahl al-Bayt eulogists

The meeting took place in Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyeh, where the Supreme Leader holds public meetings.
Tehran- IRNA - A group of Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH) eulogists met with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra, Prophet Mohammad's (PBUH) daughter.
The meeting took place in Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyeh, where the Supreme Leader holds public meetings.
Images of the meeting and the Supreme Leader's remarks will be released later.
