Wooden grave markers in NE Iran

Baghliq Cemetery is totally different from other cemeteries in Iran.

Speaking to IRNA, Turkmen researcher Avaz Dardi Sadri said that the wedge-shaped teeth on the wooden pillar installed above each grave represent the lifespan of the person buries. Each wedge stands for a decade.

Meanwhile, Head of Raz and Jargalan Town Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism office Aghil Mojaradi said Baghliq Cemetery is among Islamic cemeteries in which no valuable object is buried with the dead body.

It is strange and unique because it shows the culture and beliefs of people, he added.

