Supreme Leader to receive group of Ahl al-Bayt eulogists on Sunday

Tehran- IRNA - A group of Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH) eulogists will meet with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra .

The eulogists will meet the Supreme Leader on Sunday January 3th in Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyeh, observing the health protocols issued to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

