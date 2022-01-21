Mend shortcomings in Beijing-Tehran ties: Iran envoy

Javad Mansouri, Iran’s ex-envoy to Beijing, told IRNA on Friday that relations between China and Iran will experience more development in comparison to the situation in previous administration in Tehran, and that the deficiencies in bilateral ties should be fixed in the Raisi administration.

Appropriate expansion of mutual relationship requires increase of interactions and official visits, Mansouri said, adding that recent trip by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is very important in this regard.

There are more capacities to bolster cooperation, which should be taken into account and promoted in the future, he argued.

The two countries’ authorities are expected to review all aspects of different regional developments directly and coordinate on future collaborations, the former ambassador urged.

Developments in Afghanistan, Central Asia, Caucasus region and the Persian Gulf are among important issues in the eyes of both countries that should be attached significance in direct negotiations, according to the diplomat.

Referring to potential lifting of anti-Iran sanctions in the Vienna talks, Mansouri said that Amirabdollahian’s trip to Beijing can be helpful for calling on the Chinese authorities to play more positive role in the Joint Commission meetings of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He also described the Chinese government’s stance on the JCPOA as realistic, noting that Iran may expect more explicit or speedy talks to end up in an agreement as soon as possible, but China pursues rational stance, which is acceptable by the Iranians.

Representatives of Iran, the European Union, and the P4+1 group of countries - Britain, France, Russia, China, plus Germany - hold talks on lifting illegal sanctions, which have been illegally imposed by the US after the Trump administration unilaterally pulled out of the nuclear deal in May 2018.

