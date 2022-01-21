Iran embassy responds to Pakistani newspaper's false claims about developments in Yemen, UAE

Press section of Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad in a statement on Friday said the Editorial published in your esteemed daily newspaper "Dawn" under the headline "UAE targeted" on Wednesday, January 19, 2022; put up negative and baseless accusations and allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“While reiterating its respect for the newspaper, the Embassy strongly denied the allegations, noting that making such claims would have a detrimental effect on public opinion towards the relations between the two countries and to over shadow the positive dimensions of relations and cooperation between the two governments for peace and durable stability in the region,” said the statement.

It added by subverting the truth, such viewpoints ignores the respect of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbors, including the UAE, and the constructive approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran based on good neighborliness to establish a ceasefire, resolve disputes among the countries involved in the Yemen crisis and to end this human crisis. Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is making great efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

The statement said the Dawn Editorial accused Iran of supporting the attackers in the UAE without presenting any reason or document. Moreover, although the United Nations has confirmed that Iran was not involved in the attack on Aramco oil installations, it is unclear on what basis and evidence the newspaper made the accusation.

“Regarding the published material and the baseless accusation of Iran's possible role in the attacks on Aramco oil installations, while explicitly and seriously denying this accusation, the esteemed editor is requested to take note of the UN report on this incident, which states: The United Nations has not found any evidence that the Islamic Republic of Iran was involved in this incident and rejects such a claim,” it noted.

It said the U.N. sent a team of weapons experts to Saudi Arabia in September and November to analyze missile and drone debris. During the trip, the Saudis told the U.N. that 18 unmanned vehicles were used in the attack on Abqaiq and four cruise missiles were used in the attack on the Khurais oil facility. Three additional cruise missiles fell short of their target. “At this time, [the U.N. secretariat] is unable to independently corroborate that the cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles used in those attacks were of Iranian origin and were transferred in a manner inconsistent with the Iran nuclear deal, according to the report”.

“It is obvious that the publication of negative and untruth material is not in line with the good neighborliness and the growing trajectory of comprehensive relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries of Iran and Pakistan, and it is expected from your esteemed daily newspaper to refrain from publishing articles without sufficient research on their accuracy and authenticity,” said the embassy.

The statement added it would be appreciated if according to the Law of the Press, the reply could be published in that respected newspaper.

