Iran’s initiative vs West’s inaction

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani held talks with the European Union’s representative in the Vienna talks at Palais Coburg on Thursday.

Representatives from Iran, the European Union and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) held technical talks at expert level in the morning and in the evening.

The eighth round of talks in Vienna, Austria, to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and lift anti-Iran sanctions goes ahead. This round kicked off on December 27.

Diplomats present in the Vienna talks have acknowledged that the negotiations on four drafts concerning general plan, details of lifting sanctions, Iran’s nuclear commitments and executive preparations for implementation of future agreements have been moving forward.

The US and its European allies are expected to adopt political decisions on resolving differences and reaching consensus. If the Americans accepts to step towards lifting anti-Iran sanctions effectively and propose necessary guarantees on its future moves relating to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the negotiating teams in Vienna would be able to reach an agreement in a short time.

US President Joe Biden said in his first news conference in 2022 that the Vienna talks is moving forward and the delegations are achieving progress in this respect.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, wrote on his Twitter account: “Met with the #EU Coordinator at the #ViennaTalks Mr.Enrique Mora. We reviewed the current state of affairs and identified a number of outstanding issues to be addressed as a matter of priority in the days to come. The delegations of #Russia, #China and #Iran met this evening to review jointly the situation at the #ViennaTalks on restoration of #JCPOA.”

A French diplomat told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the most important issues have not been asserted in the Vienna talks so far; then, the negotiations need to have a policy shift before determining month of February.

Antony Blinken said on Thursday that he held talks with European trio’s foreign ministers on returning to the JCPOA.

He reiterated deadline tactic to put pressure on Iran, saying that the talks are on critical situation, and that the negotiators can reach an agreement and meet all concerns, but the time is ticking out.

Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran’s Foreign Minister, warned that the Western sides’ words and deeds are contradictory, expressing hope that they would leave behind this phase and suggest pragmatic initiatives.