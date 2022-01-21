Zohreh Koudaei best footballer in India-Iran match

Iran women's national football team stood in front of the Indian team in their first contest of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Thursday.

The Iranian women ended up in 0-0 draw with the Indian rivals; however, the Iranians could bag a precious score out of the match.

At the end of the competition, Iran’s goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei was crowned as the best football-player in the contest.

On their second match, the Iran women’s national footballers are going to face their Chinese rivals on January 23. Eight-time champions China thrashed Taiwan 4-0 in its first match on Thursday.

Iran has succeeded in taking part in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup for the first time, competing India, China and Taiwan in Group A.

India hosts the 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup from January 20 to February 6.

The number of teams increased from eight to 12 for the first time in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup. The competitions are being held in three groups, composing four teams.

