Pres. Raisi attends interview with Russia Today

During a visit to Moscow, President Raisi had an interview with RT satellite television channel and answered the questions of the network's senior correspondent Murad Gazdiev regarding Iran-Russia relations, regional and international issues.

The interview will soon be broadcast on RT in English, Arabic, and Spanish languages.

President Raisi who has been invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin to have an official visit to Russia met and held talks with President Putin in Moscow on Wednesday evening.

Earlier on Thursday, President Raisi said in a speech before the Russian State Duma that the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks maximum interaction with all countries, especially its neighbors and allies, based on mutual interests.

