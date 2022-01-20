Iranian, Russian FMs meet in Moscow

Amirabdollahian met and held talks with Lavrov on Thursday in Moscow.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the interactions between the two states in various political, economic, and cultural areas.

They also talked about important regional and international issues.

President Raisi who has been invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin to have an official visit to Russia met and held talks with President Putin in Moscow on Wednesday evening.

Earlier on Thursday, President Raisi said in a speech before the Russian State Duma that the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks maximum interaction with all countries, especially its neighbors and allies, based on mutual interests.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky in Moscow earlier today.

