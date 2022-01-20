Iran's top negotiator, EU’s Mora meet in Vienna

Bagheri Kani is reportedly due to have talks with his counterparts from three European countries; namely France, Britain, and Germany.

Expert meetings were also held earlier on Thursday on different issues.

Based on an agreement reached in the last JCPOA Joint Commission meeting, the talks in Vienna will mainly focus on the lifting of arbitrary sanctions on Tehran.

Nearly most of the negotiating parties believe that the talks are on the right track and are making progress.

While 25 days have passed since the beginning of the 8th round of Vienna negotiations aimed at terminating US sanctions on Iran, the talks are being pursued at various levels and the negotiating teams have removed many of the disagreements, better known as open parentheses.

