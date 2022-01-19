Economy min: Facilitating banking transactions part of Iran-Russia agreements

After my meeting with the Iranian merchants, in my meeting with my Russian counterpart we reached a good agreement to accelerate the projects based on the 5-billion-dollar credit line, including three power generator stations and two rail and transit projects, like the North-South railway corridor from Inche Boroun to Astara,” wrote Khanduzi.

He referred to the facilitating of banking transactions agreement with Russia as an important part of the comprehensive economic agreements with Moscow.

Khanduzi is accompanying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi who is in Moscow on the official invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The two presidents had a meeting on Wednesday.

President Raisi will deliver a speech at the Russian State Duma and also meet Iranians residing in Russia as well as the Russian economic experts during his two-day visit.

1424

Follow us on twitter@IrnaEnglish