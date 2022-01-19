Amirabdollahian: Iran-Russia cooperation to be excellent

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, he referred to the visit of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Moscow which started on Wednesday and said "as the result of the important, cordial and long meeting between the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, Tehran-Moscow relations entered a new and different chapter and got accelerated."

Amirabdollahian added "in the new chapter of relations, there will be excellent cooperation."

He further stressed that "the Presidents of the Republic of Iran and Russia agreed to sketch a long-term roadmap. The future of the world will be built on multilateralism."

President Raisi who has been invited by President Putin for an official visit arrived in Moscow on Wednesday noon, heading a high-profile political-economic delegation.

President Raisi was welcomed by Russia’s Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, the Russian chair of Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Joint Commission and Russia’s deputy foreign minister.

Raisi had a vis-à-vis meeting with President Putin during which they discussed ways of expanding and strengthening bilateral cooperation on various economic, political, business and cultural areas as well as reinforcing cooperation in regional and international issues.

President Raisi will deliver a speech at Russia’s State Duma and Moscow State University.

He will also have meetings with Iranians residing in Russia, Shia and Sunni scholars, and Russian businesspeople.

Iran’s ministers of foreign affairs, petroleum, and economy will accompany the president during his two-day Moscow visit.

