Shamkhani made the remarks in a tweet in reaction to a promise by Western countries to lift sanctions on Iran on certain concessions.

“The #Iran's oil trading and its financial affairs, has reached appropriate and irreversible conditions,” Shamkhani said.

It is not possible to promise to lift a sanction that has become ineffective, in order to score a point, he added.

Shamkhani wrote #ActiveResistance in the end of his tweet.

9341**2050

