Jan 19, 2022, 2:38 PM
Diplomatic talks for removal of sanctions continue in Vienna

Vienna, IRNA – Intense diplomatic and expert talks are continuing in the Austrian capital on Wednesday as Iran's top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani arrived in Coburg Hotel where the talks are underway.

Bagheri Kani is reportedly due to have talks with his counterparts from three European countries; namely France, Britain and Germany.

Expert meetings were also held earlier on Wednesday on different issues.

Based on an agreement reached in the last JCPOA Joint Commission meeting, the talks in Vienna will mainly focus on the lifting of arbitrary sanctions on Tehran.

Nearly most of the negotiating parties believe that the talks are on the right track and are making progress.  

