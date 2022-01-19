Jan 19, 2022, 1:47 PM
Envoy: Austria keen on developing interactions with Iranian scholars

Yazd, IRNA – Austrian Ambassador to Tehran Wolf Dietrich Heim expressed his country's interest in developing interactions with Iranian engineers and scientists.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Mojtaba Farahmand who is the chairman of an engineering company in the city of Yazd.

He hailed the remarkable coordination between urban development companies and those active in the area of protecting monuments in the historical city of Yazd.

Meanwhile, Farahmand described Yazd as the only Iranian city registered in the UNESCO World Heritage List which has established good cultural relations with Austria.

He welcomed taking advantage of Austria experiences in implementing prefabricated structures in Iran.

