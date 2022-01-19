Envoy: Austria keen on developing interactions with Iranian scholars

He made the remarks in a meeting with Mojtaba Farahmand who is the chairman of an engineering company in the city of Yazd.

He hailed the remarkable coordination between urban development companies and those active in the area of protecting monuments in the historical city of Yazd.

Meanwhile, Farahmand described Yazd as the only Iranian city registered in the UNESCO World Heritage List which has established good cultural relations with Austria.

He welcomed taking advantage of Austria experiences in implementing prefabricated structures in Iran.

