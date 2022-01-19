Some 21 prisoners repatriated to Iran from Azerbaijan

The prisoners, three of whom were women, arrived home through Astara border in north of the country, Fattah Mohammadi said.

Expatriation occurred under the implementation of a relevant agreement between the two countries, Mohammadi emphasized.

He went on to say that some of the Iranian prisoners have been in jail in Azerbaijan for over 11 years.

According to reports, 20 Iranian prisoners, nine of whom were women, were sent back from Azerbaijan to Iran about six months ago to serve their remaining prison terms in Iran's jails.

