Iran ranks 17th among highly vaccinated states

The COVID-19 was identified for the first time in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, then the fatal disease spread throughout the globe and the World Health Organization (WHO) announced it an pandemic on March 11, 2020.



Many companies and countries tried to develop vaccines to contain the virus. Russia's Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology was the first firm that produced a coronavirus vaccine, but it was not verified by the WHO.



Some developers from the US, Britain, China, and Russia produced vaccines named Sinopharm, Sinovac, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Sputnik V.



World states started competition to acquire authorized vaccines. There have been reported that 9.537 billion doses have been injected so far. China, India, the US, Brazil, Indonesia, Japan, Pakistan, Vietnam, Germany, Mexico, and Russia are among the countries that used the most doses of corona vaccines.



In terms of vaccination percentage on the basis of populations, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the most highly vaccinated nation, followed by Portugal, Cuba, Chile, Singapore, Canada, Italy, Japan, and France.



The Islamic Republic of Iran initiated corona vaccination on March 11, 2021. The vaccination process was reported very slow by August 22, when merely 20 percent of Iranians got the first jab.



Following the change of power in Tehran, the new administration speeded up the vaccination process. The number of Iranians who got the first and second shots is around 60 million and 53 million respectively.



Iran has succeeded in vaccinating 62 percent of the total population of around 82 million people.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish