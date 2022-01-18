Iran’s Bagheri Kani negotiates with EU & E3 envoys in Vienna

The meeting of top negotiators of Iran, three European countries, and the representative of the European Union was held with the participation of a number of experts at the Coburg Hotel in Vienna.

This meeting is in continuation of meeting within the framework of the eighth round of the talks that have taken place regularly over the past few weeks since the new round began.

Iran’s top negotiator, who arrived in the Austrian capital on Monday morning has had meetings with the representatives of the European Union and three European countries, namely Germany, the UK, and France.

Bagheri Kani who heads the Iranian negotiating team in the talks to remove the US sanctions against Iran left Tehran for Vienna on Monday after a short interval.

He and the heads of delegations of three European countries returned to their capitals on Friday for further consultations.

The Iranian top negotiator returned to Vienna today to resume talks with the P4+1 after he held several consultations in his two-day stay in Tehran with senior officials on technical and expert issues.

Iran and western parties are discussing a possible return of the US to the 2015 nuclear deal which it unilaterally left during the tenure of the former American President Donald Trump.

Iran is particularly focusing on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

The eighth round of talks on lifting the sanctions began on Monday, December 26, 2021, with experts expressing happiness over the "progressive trend of negotiations".

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish