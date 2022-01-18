Jan 18, 2022, 8:10 PM
Iranian envoy meets Chief Justice of Pakistan to discuss judicial cooperation

Islamabad, IRNA -- The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan and Chief Justice of Pakistan stressed the importance of developing legal and judicial cooperation between the two neighboring countries through sharing experiences and bilateral visits.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday met with Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Ali Hosseini, in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest situation in Iran-Pakistan relations in political, economic, social and cultural dimensions.

Referring to the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two neighbors in the legal and judicial fields, the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan stressed the need for enhanced visits and meetings between the officials of the two countries.

He said that such visits would provide a suitable ground for the promotion of cooperation between the two countries, exchange of experiences in the legal and judicial fields, as well as the signing of a judicial agreement between the two countries.

