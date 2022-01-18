Russia-Iran ministers to discuss energy cooperation

Shulginov and Owji plan to discuss ways to develop economic exchanges, removal of banking, customs and infrastructure obstacles, enhancement of Tehran-Moscow collaborations in oil, energy and joint investment in Russian capital on Tuesday.

Improvement of bilateral cooperation in the framework of OPEC+ to regulate energy market, supplying reciprocal requirements, promotion of regional collaborations in transferring Iran's gas to Pakistan and India with the participation of Russian companies, localization of oil equipment in Iran, contribution to Iranian LNG projects, transferring technology and endorsing joint investment are among topics that the two officials are going to hold talks.

Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission has held 15 meetings in Moscow and Tehran, but the 16th round has been called off for nearly two years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The 16th round of the joint commission meeting was scheduled to be held in September 2020.

Sub-working groups of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission have held online meetings in order to prepare draft document of the 16th commission meeting.

The Sub-working groups include banking and financial, transportation, trade, industries, agriculture, technology, health, housing and customs teams.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish