Russian Iranologist says Iran Pres Moscow visit, a chance for fostering ties

She told IRNA that the two have great capacities in technology, science, tourism and commerce.

Iranian president is scheduled to fly to Moscow on January 19 at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The Russian Iranologist has described the visit of President Raisi as strategically important.

Such a visit is taking place at a time when the two countries enjoy close stance on various international and regional questions, she said.

She further noted that her country is after increasing the volume of imports from Iran.

The professor of State University of Tula in Russia, also talked of the importance of cultural relations between the two countries.

She underlined the importance of implementation of cultural agreement between Moscow and Tehran.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish