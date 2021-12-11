FM Spox: Good news on thwarting unlawful sanctions coming up

Stating that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs plays its role in decision-making about economic issues, Khatibzadeh said that everyone knows that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is one side of economic diplomacy and all ministries plus agencies should cooperate with it in this regard.

Concerning financial openings, he highlighted that there have been serious openings with neighboring countries in the fields of monetary, financial, and export development.

He noted that the trade exchanges with Tajikistan have multiplied by 2.5 to 3 folds over the past 100 days.

Pointing to the president's recent trip to Turkmenistan, he underscored that the barriers of the economic ties with Turkmenistan were removed.

He reiterated that openings in monetary and fiscal areas have occurred with some neighboring states and are being pursued.

Khatibzadeh noted that they have good news about the neutralization and ineffectiveness of sanctions in the coming days.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish