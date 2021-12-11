Foreign Policy of President Raisi admin in last 100 days

Although Ayatollah Raisi did not promise to present a 100-day report of the performance of his administration, he participated in a televised program on last Sunday to explain the domestic and foreign achievements of the 13th administration in Tehran.

***Iran's historical achievement in SCO

After two decades of different Iranian administrations' efforts, the Raisi administration succeeded in pursuing leaders taking part in the 21st SCO summit in Tajikistan to endorse Iran's full membership in the organization.

Observers believe that the permanent membership is a good opportunity for both sides to expand cooperation. On Iran's interest, it is said that the change of position in the organization can be a turning point for the Islamic Republic to implement its Look East policy practically.

Iran's presence in the SCO can pave the ground for Tehran to expand its international collaborations in political, security, economic, trade, banking, energy and cultural fields.

***Hosting 2nd seminar of Afghanistan neighbors

Following the downfall of Afghanistan's government and Taliban's retaking of power, the Iranian officials found out that holding a seminar of Afghanistan's neighboring countries is necessary.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian received his counterparts from Uzbekistan, China, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan in Tehran to take part in the second seminar of Afghanistan neighboring states, while foreign ministers of China and Russia as well as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres participated in the event virtually.

The participants issued a joint statement calling for forming an inclusive political structure in Afghanistan, including all tribes and religious groups.

***Enhancing ties with Latin America

Iran's economic and trade ties with Latin American countries have witnessed ups and downs, experiencing very good relationships during the two administrations of former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, when the trade exchanges stood at 4 billion dollars at the end of his tenure.

FM Amirabdollahian held talks with his Venezuelan counterpart, emphasizing that the two sides are going to sign a memorandum of understanding in coming months. Caracas and Tehran have agreed upon preparing a roadmap of 20-year cooperation plan.

***Iran's powerful return to Vienna talks

One of main achievements of the 13th administration in Tehran is resuming Vienna talks to lift anti-Iran sanctions and implement nuclear commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

President Raisi addressed Iranians during the televised program, saying that certain people thought the administration does not have any initiative to propose for resumption of negotiations, but the Islamic Republic has returned to the Vienna talks powerfully and honorably, submitting two texts on nuclear and sanctions.

The active and effective presence of the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna, Austria, has made enemies especially the Zionist regime very concerned on the result of the talks.

The Raisi administration has held nearly 100 phone calls with foreign officials, including presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers as well as special envoys of presidents.

A survey by Gallup Institute on October 21, 2021 showed that 72 percent of Iranian people are satisfied with the Raisi administration.

