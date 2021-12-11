Dec 11, 2021, 3:02 PM
COVID-19 kills 58 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, IRNA – The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 130,661 with 58 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

Some 58 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 130,661, Iran's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

1,681 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 286 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,963,373 patients out of a total of 6,152,524 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,126 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 58,595,066 Iranians have received the first dose and 49,157,835 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 2,237,841 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

