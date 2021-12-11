Iran ready for reconstruction of Syria: Official

Hosseini made the remarks on Saturday in a meeting with Syria's ambassador to Tehran Shafiq Dayoub.

"The Iranian Government gives a great priority to broaden ties with neighboring countries and the region, especially Syria," he said, adding that we consider ourselves with the Syrian government and people, and Syria is considered as an ally and strategic partner of Iran.

Iran will also "spare no effort" to stand by the Syrian people and government to the best of its ability to help preserve its territorial integrity, he added.

Hosseini added that we hope that the US troops will leave Syria and Iraq as soon as possible, as they were forced to leave Afghanistan after 20 years, the Americans are still stealing Syrian oil, and it is strange that others do not condemn this behavior of the US.

Referring to the Zionist Regime's invasion of Syrian territory, Iran's Vice President for parliamentary affairs said: "The international community is expected to react to this and condemn it."

Hosseini said that the ones who support terrorists should know that these acts will not go unanswered, and if the Zionists seek to ignite the fire, war, and insecurity in Syria, this insecurity will surely affect them and will end to their detriment.

