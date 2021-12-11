President Raisi: Good agreement to be reached if other side lifts sanctions

President Raisi made the remarks in a meeting held in Tehran with participation of ambassadors and envoys of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the neighboring countries.

The country needs development after entering the second phase of the Islamic Revolution, the President noted.

In February 2019, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a statement and outlined the second phase for the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Referring to the existing capacities, the President called for fostering exchanges with the neighbors.

Then, he stressed the importance of following policy on neighborliness in order to fight the sanctions and foil them.

At his remarks, President Raisi underlined the importance of holding talks which preserve dignity.

After presenting a text, Islamic Republic did show that it is serious in the talks, he noted.

The Vienna talks, which had halted since June 20, resumed as of November 29 with participation Iran and 4+1.

Prior to Raisi's remarks, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian delivered speech to the meeting and said the neighbors of the country are among the main issues in new Iranian government's foreign policy.

Elsewhere, the President criticized some regional states for normalizing relations with the Zionist regime of Israel.

As President Raisi noted, such normalization will bring security for neither those states nor the Zionist regime.

Islamic Republic is a benevolent country in the region and relations with Iran can help ensure security and expand peace, he underlined.

Talking about Afghanistan, President Raisi said that the presence of foreigners caused trouble for and difficulty in the neighboring state.

