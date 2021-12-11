Iran President to chair first meeting of Iranian Affairs Abroad after 8 years

Amirabdollahian made the remarks during his speech to a gathering attended by ambassadors and envoys of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the neighboring states.

Neighbors are among main issues in new Iranian government's foreign policy, the foreign minister said, adding that there is consensus in the new government over importance of policy on neighborliness.

New Iranian government believes that the country and all neighbors should benefit from strengthening relations, he added.

About the High Council of Iranian Affairs Abroad meeting, the foreign minister said that approval of a law of supporting Iranians abroad will be high on the agenda.

Turning to the issue of the sanctions, Amirabdollahian said the approach is to make the sanctions ineffective and follow a sustainable economic development without regard to the Vienna talks.

The Vienna talks, which had halted since June 20, resumed as of November 29 with participation Iran and 4+1.

