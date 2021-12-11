Iran's Farhadi to receive directing award at Palm Springs Film Fest

According to "Variety" magazine, Iranian film director and screenwriter Asghar Farhadi will be celebrated for his recent film “A Hero”, released by Amazon Studios, as well as his entire body of work which includes “A Separation,” “Everybody Knows”, and “The Salesman.”

“With ‘A Hero,’ Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi reaffirms his place at the forefront of international writer-directors,” said Variety’s executive vice president of content Steven Gaydos.

Farhadi's A Hero narrates the story of Rahim, a man who is behind bars for an unpaid debt, but during a two-day release from jail, he involves in adventures to convince the creditor to pardon. The movie was filmed in Shiraz, Fars Province, Iran.

Renowned actors and actresses such as Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Fereshteh Sard-Orafaie, and Sarina Farhadi starred in the drama.

