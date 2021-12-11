Dec 11, 2021, 11:26 AM
Iran's Farhadi to receive directing award at Palm Springs Film Fest

Tehran, IRNA – The American "Variety" magazine announced that this magazine "will honor two-time Academy Award-winning director Asghar Farhadi at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 7 as part of the publication’s annual '10 Directors to Watch' and Creative Impact Awards brunch at the Parker Palm Springs."

According to "Variety" magazine,  Iranian film director and screenwriter Asghar Farhadi  will be celebrated for his recent film “A Hero”, released by Amazon Studios, as well as his entire body of work which includes “A Separation,” “Everybody Knows”, and “The Salesman.”

“With ‘A Hero,’ Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi reaffirms his place at the forefront of international writer-directors,” said Variety’s executive vice president of content Steven Gaydos.

Farhadi's  A Hero narrates the story of Rahim, a man who is behind bars for an unpaid debt, but during a two-day release from jail, he involves in adventures to convince the creditor to pardon. The movie was filmed in Shiraz, Fars Province, Iran.

Renowned actors and actresses such as Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Fereshteh Sard-Orafaie, and Sarina Farhadi starred in the drama.

