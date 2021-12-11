Iran envoy emphasizes developing scientific ties with Japan

Both sides reviewed scientific cooperation between Sasakawa Peace Foundation and Iranian research and social bodies, exchanging students and professors, and launching joint research projects with regard to developments in Iran and the Islamic World.

Sunami described joint cooperation between Sasakawa Peace Foundation and Iranian Foreign Ministry and institutions as an important factor for developing cooperation.

He also underlined developing bilateral ties.

According to its official website, "The Sasakawa Peace Foundation is dedicated to responding to changes in the world’s natural and social environments caused by human activity."

The body is aim to contribute to the welfare of humankind by leveraging the unique freedoms afforded to us as a private organization to pursue innovative ideas and methods for conducting research, presenting policy recommendations, advocating for international cooperation and exchange, and formulating a new governance system for humanity that encompasses all the world’s oceans and lands.

