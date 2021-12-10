Dec 10, 2021, 7:59 PM
Iran stresses no geopolitical change in region

Moscow, IRNA – Managing director of the Iranian Foreign Ministry for Eurasia affairs Ali Reza Haghighian said during the 3+3 Caucasus meeting, Tehran has stressed respecting regional countries' territorial integrity and avoiding any geopolitical change in the region.

Speaking to reporters, Haghighian said Iran has supported 3+3 format and emphasized regional cooperation, especially in economic, trade, transportation and transit fields.

He noted that the 3+3 format is in line with Iran's regional policies.

Iran believes that regional problems and challenges should be resolved by the regional states, he stated.

The 3+3 cooperation platform on Caucasus issues was held in the presence of deputy foreign ministers of Iran, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia and Turkey in Moscow.

The event is slated to be held annually.

Due to some internal disputes with Russia, Georgia has not participated in the event.

