Iran shouldn't walk back sanctions removal: Serbian expert

Bobana M. Andjelkovic said in an exclusive interview with IRNA on Thursday said that Iran should do this because of, firstly, the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers and, secondly, the hiatus in the talks to revive the deal cause by the power transition in Iran at second.

Iran and the remaining participants of the deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have been in talks since March 2021 for a possible return of the US and removal of sanctions against Iran resumed after the US withdrawal from deal in 2018.

The first reason, Andjelkovic said, indicated that the countries cannot trust the US even if it signs a document and the second reason, according the expert, showed that the West had no respect for the Iranian nation's determination in election.

Add to this the interference of the Israeli regime in the talks, given that the regime's opinions on Iran's nuclear program are addressed and this leads the Iranian nation to suspect the West's good faith, she said.

The main ideology among Europeans and the US is the "Green Program" today and this has nothing to do with the environment, the expert said, adding that the program was to prevent the influence of such resources-rich countries as China, Russia and Iran.

Andjelkovic criticized the "troublesome role of the IAEA", saying that the nuclear watchdog sides with the West in some cases and this questions the international entity's objectivity and impartiality.

She also said that the West uses any chance to sell Germany as the next permanent member of the UN Security Council as they have included Berlin in the nuclear talks with Iran. The JCPOA was signed between Iran and five UN Security Council members plus Germany.

The expert suggested that Iran should leave the ongoing talks in Vienna and demand holding negotiations in the Security Council without any mediator, as the Western parties have shown that they are not trustworthy.

