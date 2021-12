The heads of three European delegations were also present in the meeting.

It took place after the conclusion of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) during which it was decided that parties will continue discussions on Iran's proposed texts at various levels.

A new round of talks in Vienna aimed at lifting oppressive sanctions against Iran started in Vienna today with participation of the P4+1.

