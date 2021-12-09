Iran's top negotiator sees no obstacles on reaching agreement in Vienna

He made the remark at the conclusion of the Thursday meeting the Joint Commision of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action which commenced with participation of the P4+1.

He said that during today's session, all participating countries including Iran offered their views about the prospect of talks.

Iran stated its position once again that it is determined to continue the course of talks based on its own viewpoints as stated before and was quite serious about the negotiations, the official added.

He underlined that Iran saw no obstacles on reaching an agreement provided all necessary grounds are apt.

In answer to another question by the IRNA correspondent whether the other JCPOA parties provided documented and logical responses to Iran's propositions, he said the issue has to be pursued in working groups' meetings.

The fact that all parties are demonstrating their firm will to continue with the negotiations proves that they are willing to get their views closer.

The latest meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission commenced on Thursday to decide that talks on Iran's proposed items will continue in different levels.

Bagheri Kani arrived in Vienna, Austria, earlier today to resume talks with negotiators of the European Union and the P4+1 group of countries, including Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany.

Following a week of interrupt and diplomatic consultations, the Joint Commission meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is slated for 12 o'clock local time Thursday in Vienna at Palais Coburg.

Bagheri Kani is going to hold bilateral and trilateral meetings with Enrique Mora, coordinator of the nuclear talks, as well as Chinese and Russian top negotiators before the noon meeting.

Today's talks are a continuation of the first phase of the seventh round of negotiations for the revival of the JCPOA and removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

Bagheri Kani is expected to arrive in Vienna in the coming hours. He submitted two draft texts on the lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues, underlining that the Islamic Republic is waiting for well-documented and rational answers by other sides.

According to the Iranian official, the draft texts have been prepared on the basis of what was agreed upon during six rounds of talks in Vienna, but Iran revised the texts that were accepted by the former Iranian administration and other parties.

The Thursday negotiation will focus on evaluations of the P4+1 and the European Union of Iran's proposals.

All delegations from Britain, Germany, France, Russia, China, and Iran are going to take part in the talks on the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions as well as nuclear commitments under the international deal.

If the negotiating teams can reach a consensus on differences over nuclear and sanction issues, the United States, which is not allowed to be present in the Vienna talks, might be permitted to return to the JCPOA. The Trump administration withdrew from the nuclear deal in May 2018.

