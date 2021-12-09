Iranian top general condoles with Indian gov't, nation on top General demise

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri, in a message on Thursday, offered condolences to the Indian government and nation over a deadly helicopter crash in which Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and a number of other people on board the helicopter lost their lives.

The Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.