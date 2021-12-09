Iran Customs Administration chief in Armenia for discussions on mutual issues

Upon arrival in the joint border, Mirashrafi visited Moghri border crossing to get more familiar with the services rendered to Iranian citizens and economic activists at the border.

During his stay in Armenia, the IRICA chief is scheduled to meet with Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan.

He is also due to have a meeting with Iranian businesspersons and economic activists living in Armenia.

After his visit to Armenia, Mirashrafi is reportedly due to pay a visit to Georgia.

