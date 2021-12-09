Kish Island's Harirah city in UNESCO's Tentative List

Experts of Hormozgan's General Administration of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization have underlined on Thursday that Harirah city is one of the most important cases that have been introduced to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The experts noted that the ancient city has been registered in UNESCO's Tentative List of World Heritage Sites.

Registration of the monument in UNESCO's Tentative List of World Heritage Sites will help introduce the city and its architecture to the world. The event can also pave the way for expansion of tourism industry in Persian Gulf region.

UNESCO architects believe that remnants in Harirah city indicate exchange of human values in an ancient period, showing special architecture, monumental arts, civil programming and cultural design. The city reminds observers a unique tradition with a civilization.

The historical site is known along with Kish Island and can add to international credit of the island and even boost economic and cultural growth of the region.

The city of Harireh is around 10 meters above sea level. Geologists and archaeologists are of the opinion that location of the city was logically and strategically selected. Architectural style of the ancient city has also differed from many of the ancient Persian cities.

