Iranian team to stay in Vienna as long as needed: Iran FM

According to maf.gov.ir, the Iranian foreign minister criticized three European countries of Germany, Britain and France for their stances and statement against the Islamic Republic, describing a negative political and propaganda campaign ahead of the new round of talks in Vienna as unconstructive.

Amirabdollahian pointed to current consultations with China and Russia over the seventh round of talks in Vienna, noting that these two states adopt constructive and pragmatic stands.

He also urged Europeans to study Iran's draft texts without wrong assumptions in order to find out that the Iranian suggestions are in line with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and incomplete negotiations in previous rounds of Vienna talks.

The Iranian negotiating team has not yet received any constructive and progressing suggestion from the other side, the FM noted, calling on other parties to help reach a good and serious agreement in Vienna talks.

FM Amirabdollahian held a phone call with European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, underlining that the Islamic Republic shows good faith and seriousness to reach a good agreement in Vienna talks.

Borrell expressed satisfaction with the resumption of talks in Vienna, calling for interactions among all parties - the European Union, Iran and the P4+1 group, including Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany - to overcome challenges ahead in the way of reaching a consensus.

The European official also underlined that the US and the E3 have been urged to pursue a realistic negotiation that provides all sides with the feeling that the talks are progressing.

He evaluated cooperation between Iran and the IAEA as important, calling for the removal of concerns over Iranian nuclear activities.

The Iranian FM said that the Islamic Republic continues good cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and that an Iranian delegation from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has been dispatched to Vienna in order to hold talks with IAEA officials.

Amirabdollahian underlined that Iran's nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, noting that resolving nuclear-related concerns is directly related to lifting nuclear-related sanctions.

