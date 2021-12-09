Iran's top nuclear negotiator in Vienna for continuation of JCPOA talks

According to IRNA correspondent in Vienna, Bagheri Kani, heading a high-ranking delegation, will hold diplomatic consultations with Enrique Mora, coordinator of the nuclear talks, as well as Chinese and Russian top negotiators before resuming talks at Palais Coburg in Vienna at 12 o'clock local time.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister held intensive consultation with top Russian and Chinese officials on the latest developments of the Vienna talks as well as Iran's two drafts on the lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues in a couple of days.

Bagheri Kani and his team are seriously ready to listen to accurate, well-documented, and rational answers expected from Western parties of the Vienna talks in order to pave the way for reaching an agreement on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as well as lifting anti-Iran sanctions.

The Islamic Republic has emphasized in recent days that the proposals submitted to the representatives of the European Union and the P4+1 group of countries, including Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany, has been prepared based on the JCPOA; therefore, the Iranians expect other sides to constructively respond to Iran's propositions.

Despite the fact that the Western powers have not complied with their commitments under the JCPOA, Tehran has shown determination to reach a good consensus with other parties to revive the deal and lift sanctions.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish