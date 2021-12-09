EU foreign policy chief calls for speeding up Vienna talks

Borrell wrote on his Twitter account that he had a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian Wednesday night, underlining the necessity of urgency of nuclear talks to restore the nuclear deal officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The new round of talks between representatives from Iran and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) kicked off at Palais Coburg in Vienna on November 29 and came to a halt on December 3 to give the European negotiating teams to return to their capitals for consultations on Iranians' two proposals over sanction removal and nuclear issues.

The next phase of the seventh round of the Joint Commission meeting of the JCPOA is scheduled to be resumed on Thursday (December 9).

All delegations from Britain, Germany, France, Russia, China and Iran are going to take part in the talks on the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions as well as nuclear commitments under the international deal.

The other signatories to the JCPOA are expected to submit their answers to Iranian draft texts.

If the negotiating teams can reach a consensus on differences over nuclear and sanction issues, the United States, which is not allowed to be present in the Vienna talks, might be permitted to return to the JCPOA. The Trump administration withdrew from the nuclear deal in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran. The moves have created the current situation for the implementation of the deal.

