Iran ready to cooperate with Russia, Azerbaijan in electricity

Ali Akbar Mehrabian made the remarks in a meeting held in the Iranian capital with Azeri Ambassador in Tehran Ali Alizadeh, according to a report from Ministry of Energy on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the minister stressed the importance of continuation of exchange of electricity between Iran and Azerbaijan.

Iran is ready to expand water and energy cooperation with Azerbaijan, Mehrabian noted.

Referring to the long-lasting ties between the two countries, the minister expressed hoped that they could make use of the common capacities through continuous dialogue.

There is possibility of increase in bilateral economic exchange, the minister stressed, adding that the two have done joint activities in Aras River, northwestern Iran.

He further called for following up those activities.

Aras is a river in and along the countries of Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Iran.

At his remarks, the Iranian minister underlined the necessity of completing hydro power plants in Khoda Afarin and Qiz Qalasi dams on Aras River.

Then, he urged formation of technical joint committee to continuously follow up issues related to bilateral cooperation.

For his part, the Azeri ambassador said his country is determined to develop ties with Iran.

Alizadeh said his country will complete Khoda Afarin and Qiz Qalasi dams as joint technical commission meeting on the issue has already been held. As he noted, the two have close cooperation in the area of energy.

On November 28, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi welcomed the proposal made by his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev on strengthening Tehran-Baku economic ties and developing transit ways with participation of Iranian companies.

Azeri president has said that his country will form a working group with participation of senior officials in Azerbaijan to follow up and implement mutual agreements.

1483**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish