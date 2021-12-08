West turns blind eye to culpable for JCPOA situation

The Trump administration withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 in a blatant violation of international regulations and even threatened other signatories to the deal to stop implementing their commitments under the accord. The Biden administration vowed to return to the deal and lift anti-Iran sanctions, but the White House has done nothing tangible and practical.

The Islamic Republic submitted two draft texts on sanction removal and the nuclear issue to the representatives of the European Union and the P4+1 group of countries, including Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany.

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani announced that the Iranian negotiating team is ready to stay in Vienna, Austria, if the other delegations are determined to continue talks on the lifting of sanctions and revival of the JCPOA. But the European sides, who follow the US's policies towards Iran, called for an interrupt to return to their capitals for consultations.

France issues a statement on Tuesday, claiming that the Iranian propositions cannot provide a logical basis to reach immediate consensus in line with the interests of all sides. Germany alleged that Iran violated almost every previous agreement after months of hard negotiations. Britain has not yet reacted to Iran's proposals, but it seems to be not difficult to predict the British officials' stance following their meeting with the foreign minister of the Zionist regime in recent days.

Although the Europeans claim that Iranians put forward a draft that is in contradiction with former Vienna talks, Bagheri Kani has underlined that the two drafts proposed by Iran during the first phase of the seventh round of Vienna talks are not new documents, but they are the results of six round of talks in Vienna, which have been revised and completed by the incumbent administration in Tehran.

According to the Iranian diplomat, negotiations should be based on a presentation of views by different sides, and all sides discuss proposals to reach an agreement; so, the drafts have been formed based on documents agreed upon by the P4+1 and Iran in previous rounds of talks.

It is said that the next round of Vienna talks would be held on Thursday.

The Islamic Republic expects other parties to the negotiations to present a rational, well-documented and practical response to Iranians' proposals.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian emphasized that Tehran expects to reach an inclusive agreement, which will bring about tangible results for the Iranian people. The other sides are expected to stop the blame game and reply to Iran with definite suggestions on lifting sanctions, he said, adding that the Islamic Republic pursues diplomacy and negotiation within the framework of mutual understanding.

