Iran FM: Removal of all sanctions a must for US return to 2015 deal

Full and effective implementation of the JCPOA and improvement of commercial relations and sustainable economic cooperation with Iran have to be the main aim of the Vienna talks, Amirabdollahian wrote in Kommersant, a daily newspaper which is published in Russia.

The Vienna talks, which had halted since June 20, resumed as of November 29 with participation Iran and 4+1, with the agenda to remove sanctions against Iran.

At the beginning of his writing, the Iranian foreign minister referred to the resumption of the talks after six rounds of negotiations which had remained unsuccessful due to the US stance and excessive demands.

The main aim behind the Vienna talks is fulfillment of the rights of the Iranian people and removal of the sanctions which have been imposed unilaterally by the United States on Iran after Washington's May 2018 withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Amirabdollahian noted.

The US May 2018 measure has been called illegitimate in the international arena, the foreign minister underlined.

He went on to say that the world community believes that such measure is an indication of being indifferent to the UN charter, which hurts tranquility and peace worldwide.

Although the three European members of the JCPOA see the US approach as unacceptable, they follow Washington's stance and do nothing effective, the foreign minister wrote.

That the new US administration follows the destructive approach of the former American president Donald Trump is questionable, Amirabdollahian said.

But, no one can question Iran's serious determination, good will, and full faithfulness to the international nuclear agreement, the foreign minister added.

No doubt, the US through its measures is after preventing Iran and other signatories to the JCPOA from benefiting from the advantages of the deal and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, Amirabdollahian noted.

The foreign minister has stressed that the issue of verifying whether the US' removal of the sanctions is practical or not is important.

He then underlined that Iran will never accept any talks beyond the framework of the JCPOA.

Iran has good faith and is determined to hold successful talks.

