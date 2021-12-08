Spox: US escalation of sanctions "anything but seriousness & goodwill"

"Even amid #ViennaTalks, US cannot stop imposing sanctions against Iran," Khatibzadeh wrote in its Twitter account on Tuesday evening.

"Washington fails to understand that 'maximum failure' & a diplomatic breakthrough are mutually exclusive," he added.

"Doubling down on sanctions won't create leverage—and is anything but seriousness & goodwill," Iranian diplomat noted.

Iran and the other participants of the nuclear deal, namely China, France, Germany, Russia, and the UK, have so far held seven rounds of talks in Vienna to reach an agreement on how to remove US sanctions against Iran and have Tehran return to full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran has reduced implementation of parts of its commitments required by the deal in response to the US unilateral withdrawal from it in 2018, which led to resumption of US unilateral sanctions lifted by the deal in the first place.

9376**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish